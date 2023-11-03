KO Artist Ortiz Jr. Returns in January 2024 GBP Main Event in Las Vegas

Virgil Ortiz Jr. is set to make his ring return and super welterweight debut on January 6, 2024 against Fredrick Lawson in Las Vegas.

The fight will kick off Golden Boy Promotions 2024 campaign with the fight card to be televised by DAZN.

“Headlining my first card in Las Vegas after over a year of inactivity is just what I needed,” said Ortiz Jr. “I am very motivated to put on a great show like I always do, and to show everyone that I’m still here.”

Ortiz, (19-0, 19KO) began his knockout streak in 2016 and has beaten the likes of Antonio Orozco, Brad Solomon, and Maurice Hooker.

The Texas natives last win came against Michael McKinson in August 2022, as the 25 year old knockout artist has since battled medical issues which have since sidelined him from the ring. The year 2024 will represent Ortiz Jr’s ring return and entrance into a higher weight division.

“Vergil is ready to come back stronger than ever to become a world champion in this sport,” said Golden Boy Promotions Chairman and CEO Oscar De La Hoya. “He’s got the heart and dedication, and is on a mission to be a world title holder. I know he will make a statement in this new division against the powerful Ghanaian warrior Fredrick Lawson. Golden Boy will be starting 2024 with a bang, and we’re proud to have Vergil launch our action-packed boxing schedule for the year.”