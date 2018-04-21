Khan stops Lo Greco in 1

Amir Khan made quick work of Phil Lo Greco on Saturday night, by scoring a first-round stoppage at the Echo Arena in Liverpool, England.

Khan wasted no time in throwing his straight right hand and left hook, stunning Lo Greco right away and putting him on the canvas seconds later.

Lo Greco beat the count but Khan unloaded again and drilled him near the ropes, sending Lo Greco down again. Lo Greco, who was badly hurt, would be slumped over the ropes, prompting the referee to waive it off.

After the fight, Khan called out Kell Brook, who was at ringside as a commentator.