Janibek unifies middleweight titles

Photo: Mikey Williams / Top Rank

Janibek Alimkhanuly (15-0, 10 KOs) unified the WBO and IBF middleweight titles on Saturday night with an emphatic sixth-round TKO of the previously unbeaten Vincenzo Gualtieri (21-1-1, 7 KOs) at Fort Bend Epicenter in Rosenberg, Texas.

Janibek, known to fans as “Qazaq Style” got off to a slow start as he figured out Gualtieri’s own style, but didn’t take long before it became clear he was on another level.

In the fifth round, Janibek connected with a counter left uppercut that hurt Gualtieri badly and sent him to the canvas.

While Gualtieri managed to get through the round, a series of unanswered punches from Janibek prompted referee David Fields to waive things off at 1:25 of the sixth round.



“This is my style of fighting. This is Qazaq style, and this is what I will continue to do,” said Janibek after the fight.



“We knew from the beginning that he wasn’t going to fight back. He was waiting because he thought I was going to get tired. But I didn’t get tired.



“We would like to add another two belts to this collection. We hope that our promoter Top Rank can organize that.”



In the co-featured bout, U.S. Olympic silver medalist Keyshawn Davis (10-0, 6 KOs) earned a majority decision win over Nahir Albright (16-3, 7 KOs).