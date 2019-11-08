Jacobs vs. Chavez Jr. Set for Dec 20

Daniel Jacobs will move up a division when he faces Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. on December 20, 2019, Matchroom Boxing announced today.

The super-middleweight bout will take place at the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona.

Jacobs (35-3 29 KOs), is a decorated middleweight titlist who is coming off a decision loss to Canelo Alvarez on May 4, 2019 in which Jacobs lost his International Boxing Federation 160 title.

“I am thrilled to be making my debut at Super-Middleweight on December 20 against Julio Cesar Chavez,” said Jacobs.

“I’ve achieved a dream of becoming a World champion at Middleweight and now I am seeking to secure my legacy by becoming a two-weight World champion… There are some great fighters and champions at 168lbs and I believe that I will be a different beast up at Super-Middleweight. Facing Julio is a great test for my first fight, he’s a former Middleweight champion like me and he has the same goal as I do – Julio is always in great fight and I am sure that our styles will gel to be a thriller for the fans, and I plan to announce my arrival at 168lbs in style.”

Chavez Jr. (51-3-1 33 KOs) himself had a successful middleweight title run in the early 2010’s. Chavez Jr. also shares a common opponent in Alvarez, as the two faced each other on Cinco De Mayo weekend in 2017. Alvarez won a decision over Chavez Jr., who then had over two years of inactivity before a return to the ring in August this year, a quick KO over Evert Bravo in his native Mexico.

“Going against Daniel Jacobs is the perfect fight for me because there is so much on the line,” said Chavez Jr.

“A victory gets me one step closer to a world championship and I’m not going to let anyone stand in my way.

“I know that Danny Jacobs is a former world champion and is a strong fighter with very good boxing skills. Those are the kind of boxers that bring out the best in me. I’ve been working hard in the gym and can’t wait to let everyone see what I’ve been working on. I’m very motivated to get the win and at the end of the night I will have my hand raised in victory. I ask my fans to believe in me. I will deliver.”

“I’m delighted to announce this huge fight will close out an incredible 2019 for Matchroom Boxing USA and DAZN,” said promoter Eddie Hearn.

“Daniel returns from his point defeat to Canelo to move up in weight on his quest to become a two-weight World champion. He faces a determined Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. who looks for redemption at the site of his father’s last ever professional fight. We expect a great fight, a huge crowd and a stacked card as we’ll look to close out the year in style.”

“As DAZN’s fight season continues, we are thrilled to bring boxing fans a huge super middleweight fight to close out the calendar year,” said Joseph Markowski, DAZN EVP, North America.

“Both Daniel Jacobs and Julio Cesar Chavez, Jr. are in a position to prove themselves as title contenders on Dec. 20 and the winner will position themselves for a career-defining fight in 2020.”

DAZN will televise.