IBF Starts Online Campaign for New Jersey Food Bank

The International Boxing Federation has started a campaign to raise funds for the Community Food Bank of New Jersey.



The food bank is providing disaster relief in the efforts to combat the COVID-19 crisis.



At this time, there is a 35% increase in need throughout the state of New Jersey, one of the most affected states in the United States. New Jersey also borders the state of New York, the most affected state in America.



The CFBNJ started nearly forty years ago and is the state’s largest anti-hunger and anti-poverty organization. Carlos M. Rodriguez serves as the food banks President and CEO.



The IBF is headquartered in New Jersey and has donated $5,000.

The boxing organization has created a virtual fund drive with a goal of reaching an additional $5,000 in funding for the CFBNJ.



To donate: https://cfbnj.org/ibfcovid19

