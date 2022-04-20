Gesta vs Diaz Jr. Tops Golden Boy Fight Night on DAZN 

Mercito “No Mercy” Gesta landed in Indio to headline Golden Boy Promotions Fight Night on April 21, 2022 at the Fantasy Springs Casino.

“I think my experience will give me the edge on this fight. I need to be smart and use my experience and speed to be able to secure the victory on Thursday.

Gesta (32-3-3, 17 KOs) a two-time world title challenger, will face rising lightweight Joel Diaz Jr.

“I feel on top of the world headlining a card on Golden Boy and DAZN. This is a big opportunity for me and I will make sure to take advantage of it,” said Diaz Jr., (26-2, 22 KOs).

UNDERCARD

Jousce “Tito” Gonzalez (11-0-1, 10 KOs) faces Jairo Lopez (27-14, 17 KOs) in an 8-round co-main lightweight bout. San Diego prospect Jorge Chavez (1-0, 1 KOs) fights Miguel Marquez (0-2). Jan Salvatierra (7-1, 3 KOs) will glove up against Ernie Marquez (10-17-2, 3 KOs).

Manuel Flores (11-0, 8 KOs) of Coachella, CA, boxes against Victor Ruiz (23-12, 16 KOs) in an 8-round super bantamweight fight.

“This is going to be my second fight this year, but the first time in my hometown since 2015 when I was still in the amateurs. It’s a blessing to be able to have the support of my friends and family here in the Coachella Valley. I am now able to showcase my skills as a professional.

The fights will be streamed live on DAZN worldwide and also on the Golden Boy Boing YouTube channel starting at 6:00 p.m. PT / 9:00 p.m. ET.