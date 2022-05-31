GBP’s Garcia Back July 16 Against Fortuna in LA

Ryan ‘The Flash’ Garcia returns July 16 to headline at the Crypto.com Arena in downtown Los Angeles when he faces Javier Fortuna in a DAZN televised event.

“If there is any doubt I was hesitant to fight Fortuna a year ago, that will all be made clear after our fight,” said Ryan Garcia (22-0, 18KOs). “This was the fight I wanted and now it’s time. I am so grateful to my friends, family, and especially my fans for their support. I have never felt better, stronger, and more motivated. It’s time to silence all the doubters and it starts on July 16.”

The Victorville, California native defeated Emmanuel Tagoe in April 2022 and is undefeated in his fistic campaign, which began in 2016 and has led to 18 knockouts with 22 wins.

Fortuna, (37-3-1, 26 KOs) is a former champion at the featherweight division and is fresh off a one round KO of Rafael Hernandez in February 2022.

“This is going to be a very exciting fight. I know it didn’t take place last year like originally announced but I hope that this time it will be real so that I can offer a good show to the public,” said Fortuna. “I feel very happy with the work that I have been doing with my promoter, Sampson who has been trusting me since the beginning of my career. I will prepare 100% to win my fight. I trust my team now more than ever and have full confidence in my coach Belvin García, who I consider my family. Together, and with God on our side, I know we will hold up our hands high in victory on fight night.”

“It’s time to show the world Ryan Garcia as an elite level fighter,” said Oscar De La Hoya, Chairman and CEO, Golden Boy. “This fight against Javier Fortuna will not only be a tough fight, it will show the world how talented he is.”

Garcia vs. Fortuna is a 12-round lightweight fight presented by Golden Boy in association with Sampson Boxing. The event is sponsored by Hennessy “Never Stop. Never Settle” and “BetOnline – Your Online Sportsbook Experts.” The fight will take place on Saturday, July 16 and will be streamed live worldwide on DAZN.