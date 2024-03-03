Estrada & Yokasta For Undisputed Status In Arizona

There will be an undisputed champion on March 29, 2024 when WBC/WBA/Ring Magazine minimumweight world champion Seniesa “Super Bad” Estrada (25-0, 9 KOs) and WBO/IBF ruler Yokasta Valle (30-2, 9 KOs) fight for all the titles in Glendale, Arizona.

The ESPN televised fight is the co-main event as Oscar Valdez (31-2, 23 KOs) will face Australian former world title challenger Liam Wilson (13-2, 7 KOs).

The rivalry comes to a head as the fighters have danced around an eventual showdown, in the meantime collecting all the belts in their division which will culminate in a true champion their division.

Estrada is represented by Top Rank Promotions after having started and developed to championship status by Golden Boy Promotions, who represent Valle.

“It’s not personal for her, but it’s personal for me for many reasons. I’m competitive. I’m hungry to become undisputed. This is the fight that I’ve been trying to make and wanting to make since I was with Golden Boy Promotions around the time they first signed me. I wanted to make this fight happen because I wanted to become undisputed. So, I’m just excited and fuc*ing hungry to become undisputed. I can’t wait for March 29!”

Valle was also groomed to championship status by Golden Boy Promotions and visualizing a win over Estrada on fight nite.

“Champion versus champion. This is nothing personal. I just want to be a champion. I want to be undisputed. Seniesa has two titles. That’s what I’m looking for. Not her. Simply the world titles is what I’m looking for. That’s what I’ve been working towards for many years. Working hard, moving up divisions. 108, 105 pounds. All to become undisputed, and we’re one step away. We’re here, and I’m excited.”

Golden Boy Promotions head Oscar De La Hoya is looking forward to the promotion vs promotion showdown.

“It’s great to be working with Bob Arum and Top Rank and making fights happen. I think this fight here was a fight that had to happen. I believe there’s a lot of animosity between the fighters. There’s a lot of competition, and the titles are at stake. History is at stake. Once again, Bob is making history. Bob continues to gives us the best fights, the best events. All I want to do is be like Bob when I grow up. I’m really happy to work with Bob and make this fight happen because the fans deserve it.”

Top Rank Promotions head Bob Arum is citing this as one of the best fight cards to occur in 2024.

“This is one of the best fight cards of the year. Really great, talented fighters, very competitive fights. I really think the fans have a real treat in store, particularly those people living in Glendale, Arizona, and the vicinity because they are really rabid fight fans. They’ll turn out like they have before. We expect a full house on March 29.”