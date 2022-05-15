Charlo becomes undisputed 154-pound champion

Photo: Showtime Boxing

The highly-anticipated rematch between Jermell Charlo (36-1-1, 19 KOs) vs. Brian Castaño (17-1-2, 12 KOs) not only picked up where their first fight left off, but the two gave fans a Fight-of-the-Year candidate in a hellacious war that saw Charlo walk away with the undisputed junior middleweight crown.

Their first fight took place in July 2021 that resulted in a split draw, and fortunately this time around, the winner would not be determined by the scorecards.

Charlo started off fast, using his speed and movement to pop Castaño with jabs and right hands but began feeling the pressure by the end of the third.

Castaño stepped up his attack in the fourth, keeping Charlo along the ropes and a furious exchange at the end of the round got the fans on their feet.

The middle rounds were fast and furious as Charlo attempted to stick and move but was constantly being goaded into trading punches with Castaño, who wouldn’t give him any room to breathe.

Then in the 10th round, Charlo dropped Castaño with a short right. Thought Castaño got to his feet, Charlo followed it up with a shot to the body that sent Castaño down again, prompting the referee to call it off at 2:33.

Earlier in the evening, Jaron Ennis (29-0, 27 KOs) stopped Custio Clayton (19-1-1, 12 KOs) after an overhand right above the left ear of Clayton sent him down. Clayton rose to his feet but was on unsteady legs and the referee smartly waived it off.