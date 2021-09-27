Canelo-Plant Heats Up Ahead of Nov 6 Fight

The day started out calm at the Beverly Hilton, with media covering the press conference for the Canelo Alvarez-Caleb Plant November fight assembled at the outside garden of the plush hotel and Canelo walking media row, fielding questions mostly in his newfound English vocabulary and all seemed well.

Canelo was quite chipper as he was being asked about his business dinner in Los Angeles with Kendall Jenner, and who has a better golf game: himself or basketball star Steph Curry. Canelo answered that Curry does, yet when it comes to fighting, he himself is better than the three-time NBA champion.

Canelo then went to a back area before returning out to the garden as announcer Jimmy Lennon Jr. used his well known vocals to introduce Tennessee’s Plant and re-introduce the fighter to the now seated media.

The customary face off between Canelo and Plant was a bit brief as the pair exchanged words while photographers snapped shots, and Lennon even began press conference proceedings, when the calm energy of the day came to a sudden halt.

Canelo used both hands and shoved Plant 10 feet backwards, shocking everyone in attendance. The shocking continued, as Plant went towards Canelo and threw a left hand that Canelo dodged. The red headed Mexican then threw a shot of his own, seemingly landing on Plant’s sunglasses. The two fighters then grabbed each other until their teams were able to separate them. The scuffle left a cut under Plant’s right eye which was treated by a person with the promotion. Lennon then started the proceedings yet all attention was on Plant’s injury which may or may not be an issue with just six weeks remaining until fight week.

To quote Ron Burgundy, “That escalated quickly”.

An impassioned speech from Plant’s trainer was sadly overshadowed by the new energy in the air. Plant took to the microphone and hurled insults at Team Canelo, followed by Canelo taking his own verbal shots which almost led to a round two scuffle.

Canelo then went to a back area as Plant took his walk down media row, with a band aid visible under his sunglasses. Plant was quite serene in describing what happened, giving his version of what happened as Canelo gave his to ESPN and other media assembled with him.

Plant then exited the garden, and a few minutes later Canelo re-emerged to do an interview with Showtime before exiting the garden himself, walking through a throng of media and fans, entering a ballroom as the crowd thinned out, and then exiting through the lobby and jumping into a Cadillac Escalade.

The undisputed super middleweight title unification

takes place November 6, 2021 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Tickets for the live event are on sale now and can be purchased at AXS.com. The event is promoted by Canelo Promotions and TGB Promotions and sponsored by Hennessy and Value.