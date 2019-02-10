Cancio upsets Machado to win first world title

In the main event of Golden Boy Promotions’ card from Fantasy Springs in Indio, California, unheralded Andrew Cancio (20-4-2, 15 KOs) scored an unlikely knockout over defending WBA super featherweight titlist Alberto Machado (21-1, 17 KOs) in an upset.

Machado dropped Cancio in the first round from a left hook, but the challenger got to his feet and survived the round. However, Cancio suddenly stunned Machado in the second round and began to turn the tide of the fight.

In the third, Cancio continued to apply pressure while Machado retreated and in the fourth, Cancio dropped Machado from a shot to the body. Machado beat the count but appeared to be in pain from the body attack and moments later took another knee after a combination downstairs.

Cancio immediately went right after Machado with another attack to the body and Machado went down for a third time, prompting the referee to waive it off.