Photo: Matchroom Boxing

In a light heavyweight showdown in London, unbeaten contender Joshua Buatsi (16-0, 13 KOs) earned a hotly-contested decision win over Craig Richards (17-3-1, 10 KOs) at The O2 in London.

The fight, which streamed live via DAZN, was a close one, with both fighters having their moments throughout the fight.

Final scores were 116-112, 115-113, and 115-113 for Buatsi.