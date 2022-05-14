Bakole earns majority decision over Yoka

Martin Bakole (18-1, 13 KOs) made the trip to enemy soil and earned a majority decision win over the previously unbeaten Tony Yoka (11-1, 9 KOs) in their 10-round heavyweight clash in Paris, France.

Bakole put a lot of pressure on Yoka in the first round and worked him to the body. A right uppercut later in the round hurt Yoka and a combination sent him down.

Bakole continued to control the action over the next few rounds as Yoka fought defensively and looked frustrated by the constant attack and stiff jab that bloodied up his nose.

In the fifth round, Bakole stunned Yoka again, scoring the second knockdown of the fight.

During the 7th and 8th rounds, Bakole slowed down just enough to give Yoka some openings, which saw the Frenchman do just enough to win those rounds.

However, in the final round, Bakole again brought the fight to Yoka, who appeared content to just make it to the final bell.

Fortunately for Bakole, the early knockdowns ultimately won him the fight as the scores were much tighter than anticipated: 96-92, 95-93, and a ridiculous 94-94. 3MoreRounds scored it 98-9o for Bakole.