Alvarez knocks out Seals

Photo: Mikey Williams / Top Rank

Eleider Alvarez (25-1, 13 KOs) salvaged a rather uneventful fight against Michael Seals (24-3, 18 KOs) on Saturday night at Turning Stone Resort Casino, with a Knockout of the Year candidate.

Alvarez, who was coming off a nearly one-year layoff after a decision loss to Sergey Kovalev in their rematch last February, ended the fight with a single overhand right that left Seals laid out over the bottom rope in the seventh round.

“During training camp, we practiced [the right hand] over and over. My trainer was mad at me at first because I wasn’t doing what he was asking. Finally, we got the knockout,” Alvarez said. “I was out of the ring for 11 months. I wanted to come back as the fighter that beat Kovalev, and this is what we practiced for.”