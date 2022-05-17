11th SRL ‘BIG FIGHTERS, BIG CAUSE’ EVENT TO FEATURE GBP FIGHTERS, STAR NICK JONAS ￼

Golden Boy Promotions will host a night of fights in support of Sugar Ray Leonards ‘Big Fighters, Big Cause’ event at the Beverly Hilton on May 25th.

The annual function raises funds to support diabetes awareness with the night also featuring silent and live auctions as the Sugar Ray Leonard Foundation continues their more than a decade long pursuit of funding research of both pediatric type 1 & 2 diabetes.

Music star Nick Jonas will be presented with a Golden Glove Award for his efforts with his own foundation Beyond Type 1. Jonas is a co-founder of the non-profit and himself was diagnosed with Type I Diabetes at age 13.

Chris Spencer will host the event and Empire Nashville artist Sophia Scott will provide the nights National Anthem.

‘Big Fighters, Big Cause’ is also presented in association with B Riley Securities.

The Sugar Ray Leonard Foundation was established in 2009 by boxing legend and six-time world champion Sugar Ray Leonard and his wife, Bernadette.

For more information, visit www.sugarrayleonardfdn.org.