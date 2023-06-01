Spence and Crawford Clash in July for Welterweight Supremacy

A long awaited welterweight match up has finally been set as Premier Boxing Champions has announced that Errol Spence, Jr., and Terence Crawford will fight on July 29, 2023 for the undisputed welterweight championship.

The setting for the unification bout, which will unify the WBA, WBA, IBF and WBO 147 pound titles will be the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada with sponsors to include AXS and Draft Kings.

“I’m truly excited to be a part of the biggest fight in boxing and the best welterweight matchup of the century,” said Spence, (28-0, 22 KOs). “Terence Crawford is a great fighter and our styles are going to make for a great fight. I told him and the world what I was going to do after I captured my first welterweight title and it’s been strap season ever since. On July 29, I’m going to put on a tremendous performance and become the undisputed king of the welterweight division. This is truly going to be a night to remember, one where history is made, and I want everyone to be a part of it.”

Crawford, (39-0, 30 KOs) noted that he as well as fight fans have also been anticipating a matching between himself and Spence.

“The fans and I have both wanted this fight for years and now it is finally happening,” said Crawford. “This truly is a once in a generation fight, so come out to T-Mobile Arena or tune in to SHOWTIME PPV for the biggest fight in boxing. On July 29, I look forward to making history and becoming two-time undisputed champion of the world.”

Public on-sale begins Friday, June 2 at 10 a.m. PT with tickets available through AXS.com. The event is promoted by Man Down Promotions, TBC Promotions and TGB Promotions.