Plant dominates Truax to retain super middleweight title

On Saturday night at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles, Caleb Plant (21-0, 12 KOs) successfully defended his IBF super middleweight title against a game, but over-matched Caleb Truax (31-5-2, 19 KOs) in the Premier Boxing Champions main event on FOX.

During the middle rounds, Plant’s repeated right hands and uppercut-like jabs busted up Truax, creating a bloody mess that would continue through the rest of the fight.

Though Plant became more aggressive as the fight went into the later rounds, an obviously hurt left hand made it difficult to really go for the knockout.

“I felt great. I dominated every round. I hardly got touched. He wasn’t giving me much either,” Plant said after the fight. “I felt like, early on, he was just looking to survive and move away. Then a third of the way into the fight, I hurt my hand. It’s kind of swollen. I felt something similar before. I’ve got to sit down and get it checked out but we’ll see. I don’t think it will hinder any upcoming fights.”

Final scores were a shutout for Plant, with all three judges having it 120-108; same as 3MoreRounds.

“A champion can adjust to anything. It’s about staying focused, staying disciplined and sticking to the game plan. Maybe the injury hindered me here and there but I felt I used it well – I got a dominant victory, a shutout on all three cards,” added Plant.

Earlier in the evening, Michael Coffie (12-0, 9 KOs) scored a third-round knockout over Darmani Rock (17-1, 12 KOs) in a heavyweight bout. After two slow rounds to start, Coffie drilled Rock with a left uppercut in the third, sending him down.

Moments later, Coffie connected with a left hook that sent Rock down again, prompting referee Jack Reiss to wave it off at 0:59 of the third.

In the televised opener, junior middleweight Joey Spencer (12-0, 9 KOs) remained unbeaten with a first-round stoppage over Isiah Seldon (14-4-1, 5 KOs).

Spencer dropped Seldon with a right hand early on that spinned him around on the way to the canvas. Seldon beat the count but then proceeded to unload repeated rabbit punches, prompting referee Jerry Cantu to take away 2 points.

Moments later, Spencer landed a shot to Seldon’s ear that sent him down again and the fight was waved off.