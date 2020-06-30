Martinez defending flyweight title on August 15

Julio Cesar Martinez (16-1, 12 KOs) is set to defend his WBC flyweight title against McWilliams Arroyo (20-4, 15 KOs) as Matchroom Boxing returns to Tulsa, Oklahoma on August 15.

Martinez is making the second defense of his title while Arroyo takes his third shot at a world title, with the fight card set to stream via DAZN in the US.

“I am so happy to be back in the ring again and I promise you another war on August 15,” said Martinez. “With the unification fights ahead of me, it is important to take care of my mandatory challengers and I expect a tough fight with Arroyo. I believe 2020 and 2021 will see me unify and become undisputed and I can’t wait put a smile back on boxing fans faces.”

Arroyo’s previous two title shots ended in losses to Amnat Ruenroeng in 2014 and Roman Gonzalez in 2016.

“I think Julio Cesar Martinez is a great champion the fans will see a fight full of action due to the styles of both of us. It is very good for boxing Puerto Rico vs. Mexico and I am eager to take the belt,” said Arroyo.