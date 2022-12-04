Fury makes it 3-0 vs Chisora

Photos: Mikey Williams / Top Rank via Getty Images

WBC and lineal heavyweight champ Tyson Fury (33-0-1, 24 KOs) returned to the ring on Saturday night and once again tallied another one on the win column against heated rival Derek Chisora (33-13, 23 KOs) at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

This was their third meeting with Fury having decisioned Chisora in 2011 and then scored a TKO in 2014, when Chisora’s corner stopped it after the 10th round.

From the start, Fury’s awkward style made it very difficult for Chisora land any punches of great significance, while finding himself off-balance on many occasions.

Fury pot-shotted Chisora with jabs and right hands while the right uppercut found a home over and over again in what seemed to be an incoming stoppage early on.

Chisora hung in there for the most part as Fury took his time and seemed in no hurry to call it a night, despite having clear openings to step on the gas – Chisora became less and less effective over time.

In the 10th, Fury unloaded with a hard combination that finally prompted referee Victor Loughlin to waive it off at the 2:51 mark.

“Firstly, I want to say thank you to my lord and savior Jesus Christ for giving me another victory tonight. Secondly, I just want to say what a fuc*ing crowd! Come on! 60,000 people here today. I love every single one of you people. You’re amazing. I’m flabbergasted for words to say how much it means to me,” said Fury after the win.

“I felt good. I needed some rounds. I haven’t boxed since April. It’s been 8 or 9 months since then. I’ve been out of retirement. I’ve had a lot going on. I felt like I was landing my jab, landing some good punches. I take nothing away from Chisora. He’s an absolute warrior. It’s been a privilege to fight him three times. He’s an absolute British folk hero. What a warrior. What an African British warrior. We’ve done three epic fights, and what a tough man. I was hitting him with shots that would’ve knocked anybody else out, and he stood up to every one of them.”