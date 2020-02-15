Beterbiev to defend light heavyweight titles on March 28

Unified light heavyweight champ Artur Beterbiev (15-0, 15 KOs) will defend his titles against Meng Fanlong (16-0, 10 KOs) on March 28 at the Videotron Centre in Quebec City, Canada.

“I’m very much looking forward to defending my IBF and WBC titles against mandatory challenger Meng Fanlong on March 28 in beautiful Quebec City,” Beterbiev said. “I’m training hard, improving every day, and I intend to perform at my best in front of my Canadian supporters!”

The fight will be aired live on ESPN beginning at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT, with the undercard streaming live via ESPN+ starting at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT.