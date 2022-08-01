‘Bam’ Rodriguez to Defend WBC Junior Bantamweight Title at GGG-Canelo III

Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez is set to defend his WBC junior bantamweight title against Israel Gonzalez in the co-feature of Canelo Alvarez’s third fight against Gennadiy Golovkin on September 17, 2022.

From the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Rodriguez will fight for the third time in 2022. Rodriguez has had a stellar 2022 and now finds himself as the co-feature of the biggest fight of the year.

“Jesse is the hottest property in the sport right now after his electric performances in the first half of 2022, and he’s looking to build on that on the biggest possible platform,” Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn said. “Israel is sure to give it everything he has got on Mexican Independence Day weekend, but I believe you are going to see another special performance from a seriously talented young fighter in Jesse.”

Rodriguez won the vacant 115-pound belt on February 5 when he moved up in weight and stepped into replace Srisaket Sor Rungvisai on six days’ notice.

“Sept. 17, we are back,” Rodriguez said. “It’s an honor to be a part of this card and I want to thank Matchroom and (co-promoter) Teiken for giving me this opportunity. Having the chance to fight on Mexican Independence Day weekend, as the co-main to Canelo-GGG, is truly special and I plan on putting on another spectacular performance and continuing to build my legacy.”