Zurdo Meets The Press in LA for Cinco De Mayo Fight Against Benavidez

WBA and WBO Cruiserweight World Champion Gilberto

“Zurdo” Ramirez held a media workout in Los Angeles in the lead up to his Cinco De Mayo clash against David Benavidez set for May 2 in Las Vegas.

“I’m so excited to headline this event. I believe we have the potential to give fans the ‘Fight of the Year’. While me and David Benavidez have sparred close to 200 rounds together over our careers, being in the

ring for real is so much different. This will not just be a regular fight; this is going to be a war.

WBA Super Middleweight World Champion Armando “Toro” Reséndiz and

former world champion Jaime Munguia were also in attendance as they compete in the nights co-main event.

“I’ve come so far since that fight against Plant and I’m really excited to be in this position. I’ve learned

that adversity isn’t your enemy, but rather your teacher,” said Resendiz.