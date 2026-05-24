Olascuaga defending WBO flyweight title on July 11 in SF

Fight fans in the San Francisco Bay Area will be in for a unique experience as iVB Boxing is bringing a boxing event to San Francisco Civic Center Plaza on July 11, headlined by the WBO flyweight title fight between champion Anthony Olascuaga (12-1, 9 KOs) and Andy Dominguez (13-1, 6 KOs).

The event, which will be free and open to the public, aims to break the Guinness World Record for the highest-attended boxing event in history, which currently stands at 135,132, previously set in 1941 for the middleweight title fight between Tony Zale and Billy Prior in Milwaukee.

The card will also be highlighted by Oscar Bonifacino (4-0, 3 KOs) taking on Raul Escudero (4-0) in a six-round featherweight bout.

Rounding out the card will be Charly Suarez (18-0, 10 KOs) vs Manuel Avila (25-2-1, 9 KOs) and Vito Mielnicki Jr (23-1, 13 KOs) defending his regional middleweight titles against Gerardo Luis Vergara (21-1, 14 KOs).

“This will be a show like the boxing world has never seen before,” said Ed Pereira, CEO of iVB. “An event built for this city and its communities. San Francisco has always been a city that stands for something special, and on July 11, it will stand at the center of the boxing world.”