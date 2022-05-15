Zurdo stops Boesel with body shot

Photo: Tom Hogan / Golden Boy

Zurdo Ramirez (44-0, 30 KOs) made easy work of Dominic Boesel (32-3, 12 KOs) on Saturday night, as the unbeaten light heavyweight simply over-powered his opponent at the Toyota Center in Ontario, California.

It was clear from the start that Boesel would not have the power to keep Ramirez at bay as Zurdo worked his way in with body shots and hooks upstairs, hurting his opponent late in the third round.

In the fourth round, Zurdo landed a punching left hook to the body that sent Boesel down, prompting the referee to waive it off.

With the win, Zurdo is now the mandatory challenge for Dimitry Bivol’s WBA title.

In the semi-main event, William Zepeda (26-0, 23 KOs) and Rene Alvarado (32-12, 21 KOs) engaged in an all-out war. Both fighters went toe-to-toe for the majority of the fight, and while Alvarado was being written off before the fight began, he gave as much as he took, making Zepeda earn every bit of his victory.

Final scores were 98-92, 97-93 and 96-94.