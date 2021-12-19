Zurdo Ramirez stops Yunieski Gonzalez in 10

Photo: Kevin Estrada/Golden Boy Promotions

Zurdo Ramirez (43-0, 28 KOs) remained unbeaten on Saturday night with a 10th round stoppage of a tough Yunieski Gonzalez (21-4, 17 KOs) on DAZN.

Gonzalez had a pretty good opening round, getting low and ripping straight rights and hooks and even momentarily stunning Ramirez but in the second, Zurdo used repeated jabs and hooks to the body to slow Gonzalez down.

The third round saw an increase in action from both fighters, despite a point deduction from Gonzalez for holding, and in the fourth, Ramirez pounded Gonzalez from start to finish, nearly having him out on his feet. To Gonzalez’s credit, however, he continued throwing punches, buying him more time.

As the fight wore on, Ramirez continued punishing Gonzalez, though the two went toe to toe and Gonzalez appeared to be getting a second wind, while connecting with his own series of hooks and right hands.

In the tenth, Ramirez finally got to Gonzalez, stunning him with a left hook and following a series of punches, earned the TKO win at 1:23 of the round.