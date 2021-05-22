Zurdo Ramirez faces Sullivan Barrera on July 9 in LA

Former super middleweight titlist Zurdo Ramirez (41-0, 27 KOs) is headed back to the ring on July 9 to take on Sullivan Barrera (22-3, 17 KOs) in a light heavyweight bout that will emanate from Banc of California Stadium, home of the Los Angeles Football Club, and stream live on DAZN.

Ramirez will be fighting for the first time with new promoter Golden Boy, after signing a deal back in February.

“We are ecstatic to be bringing this huge card to the Banc of California Stadium,” Oscar De La Hoya, said. “Fans in Los Angeles are eager to attend a live event of such magnitude, so we are pleased to be able to deliver that with ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez, Joseph Diaz Jr. and a spectacular undercard that will be announced next week. Golden Boy boxing returns home on July 9.”

Tickets for the card, which also include a lightweight bout between Jo Jo Diaz Jr. and Javier Fortuna, go on sale June 2 and will be priced at $150, $100, $75, $50, and $35. Ticketmaster will sell tickets in pods/groupings of 2, 3, 4, and 6 people.