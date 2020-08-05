Zulina “Loba” Muñoz Wants Big Fight

Graphic Art : Joe Serrat

The former WBC super flyweight and current WBC International bantamweight champion Zulina “La Loba” Muñoz (52-3-2, 30KO) has her sights set on her next prey. Muñoz of Mexico City wants a chance to face the two biggest names in Mexican female boxing, Mariana “Barbie” Juarez and Jackie “Aztec Princess” Nava.

“They are two boxers who have given a lot to Mexico,” Muñoz said of Juarez and Nava recently. “I have also an extensive resume so I fight with either one of them or both would be huge fights in all aspects, popularity-wise, in the ring, as well as for the fans.”

Muñoz, a promotional free agent, is coming off a second round knockout of Valeria Perez this past March. The fight marked her three wins in a row in her new weight class of 118-pounds.

The WBC currently ranks the 32-year-old mother of two at #5 at bantamweight where Mexico City’s Juarez is the current world champion and #3 by the AMB with Nava of Tijuana, Mexico, the champion at 118.

“I would love a fight with Nava, I respect Jackie immensely, I think she is a great champion,” Muñoz said of the Tijuana native. “A fight against her would be huge for everybody, not only for us both but for the fans.”

As far as with Mariana Juarez, “La Loba” has some history besides the back-and-forth challenges they have thrown at each other trough out the years. At one point they were scheduled to fight each other for the WBC super flyweight title, which Muñoz held, but at the last minute Juarez opted for another route.

“Our fight went to purse bid because our promoters back then couldn’t come to an agreement,” Muñoz explained. “My promoter at the time, Canelo Promotions, won the purse bid and we had the kick-off press conference but neither she or her team showed up. Later that day we saw they were promoting another fight for her.”

Zulina “La Loba” Muñoz is anxious to get the opportunity against either one of them as soon as possible. Currently she is a promotional free agent so there is no major obstacle to make the fight. It is just a matter of one or both to decide to take on the challenge Muñoz poses inside the ring.