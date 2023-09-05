Zepeda-Gesta Set For Mexican Independence Day!

William “El Camarón” Zepeda will face Mercito “No Mercy” Gesta for the WBA Continental Americas Lightweight Title live from the Commerce Casino on September 16, 2023.

The Golden Boy Promotions event will be broadcast live by DAZN.

“I am very excited to be back in the ring in September, especially on such an important date for my country and for Mexican boxing,” said William Zepeda (28-0, 24 KOs). “I know it will be another great fight for the Mexico vs. Philippines rivalry.”

“Mexican Independence Day weekend and boxing go hand-in-hand, and we’re excited to bring fans a show September 16,” said Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy Promotions Oscar De La Hoya. “Zepeda is a relentless fighting machine who will be looking to showcase his skills on the biggest weekend in boxing. But Mercito Gesta is coming off the best victory of his career over a former world champion and is hungry for more. There will be fireworks between these two warriors.”

“On September 16th, I can’t wait to get back in the ring against a tough fighter in William Zepeda,” said Mercito Gesta. “William is a rising star in our sport, and I’m honored to share the ring with him. The Mexico vs. Philippines rivalry will be action packed every round. To all my ‘No Mercy’ and boxing fans in the Philippines and around the world, don’t miss out on this great event. See you soon!”