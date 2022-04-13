Villa Returns In TBP Main Event

Ruben Villa returns to the ring this Friday to top Thompson Boxing Promotions ‘Path To Glory’ series in Ontario, California.

“I am glad to be back, and I want to thank my team, Garcia Boxing, Max, Sam, Kathy as well as my father for the support, as well as my promoters Thompson Boxing and Banner Promotions for getting me back in the ring. My opponent is a solid guy, he is talented, but I see myself as a world champion, and just made small mistakes in my last fight that cost me a world title. The experience I’ve gained makes me an even more dangerous fighter, and you will see that in this fight.”

Villa, (18-1, 5 KOs), from Salinas, California, was last in the ring in October 2020 against Emmanuel Navarrete in a bid for the WBO featherweight title. Villa was down twice in the contest, yet went a full 12 rounds for the first time in his career in what ended as a decision win for Navarrete.

Villa starts the comeback trail against stiff competition in opponent Horacio Garcia, (35-5, 25KO) who has won three of his last six fights and is known to be a formidable fighter.

In the co-main event, Richard “Cool Breeze” Brewart Jr. (10-0, 4 KOs), of Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., will face Walter “2 Guns” Wright (17-8, 8 KOs) of Seattle, Washington, in a middleweight bout.

“I am ready to start 2022 off on the right track and I’m looking forward to having a big year with Thompson Boxing,” said Brewart. “I’m going to make noise in my division this year. The goal is to fight as much as possible and work my way toward ten-round bouts by the end of the year. I know that fighting in meaningful fights gives me a chance at belts, and I want to collect as many of those as I can. I have not taken an easy road, and I will continue to show how talented I am in April.”