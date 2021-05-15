Veteran Linares to Put Haney to Test in Vegas

The newly minted Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada serves as the site where WBC titlist Devin Haney faces his toughest opponent in his career as Jorge Linares looks to add another crown to his resume.

Heading into the lightweight contest, Linares, (47-5, 29KO) sees Haney as untested in the higher rankings of the sport, belt or not.

“It’s different levels. Haney’s a young guy, he has an amazing talent, but he never had experience. I have a lot of experience. I have speed, a strong punch. For me I need to be more ready than before.”

Haney is respectful of Linares yet determined to defend and continue his ascent in the boxing ring.

“I grew up watching Linares and the fact that this fight is happening in Las Vegas is incredible… Boxing fans around the world are eager to see me step up in competition which is great, and I know Linares is coming to fight. I’m ready to give the fans a spectacular performance.”

Haney vs. Linares is a Matchroom Boxing presentation to be broadcast live on DAZN on May 29, 2021.