Valdez Vows War in Arizona vs Wilson

Former world champion Oscar Valdez is back on the title trail and is looking forward head to head battle against Liam Wilson on March 29, 2024.

Valdez, (31-2, 23 KOs) is training in San Diego for the headline bout to be featured live on ESPN+.

“This is definitely a crossroads fights because it will determine who gets closer to a world title opportunity. My goal for 2024 is to be a world champion again. I miss being a world champion. Boxing is my life. If you are not striving to be the best, then what are you doing in this sport? I always train hard to be the best. So, this fight means everything because winning this fight will put me one step closer to a world title shot.”

“Fighting in Arizona means a lot to me because I know a lot of people from all over Sonora, Mexico, will be there as well as a lot of people from Tucson, Phoenix and all over Arizona. So it means everything, especially because of my last fight. I wanted to give the fans a good fight, and we lost. I was heartbroken because I wanted to give the fans a good fight and the victory. That wasn’t the case, so this is my chance again.”

In the co-feature, WBC/WBA/Ring Magazine champion Seniesa “Super Bad” Estrada and WBO/IBF ruler Yokasta Valle face off for undisputed minimumweight status.

Photos Via Top Rank Promotions

