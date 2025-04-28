Usyk-Dubois heavyweight unification set for July 19

Frank Warren today announced that on July 19, unified heavyweight champ Oleksandr Usyk will go head-to-head with IBF heavyweight titlist Daniel Dubois in a unification bout to crown a new undisputed champion.

The fight will take place at Wembley Stadium in London and broadcast live on DAZN.

A press conference has been scheduled on April 29, where the two will come face-to-face to discuss their showdown. Tickets are then set to go on sale on April 30 via Ticketmaster.

Usyk, former undisputed cruiserweight and former undisputed heavyweight champion will attempt to earn those honors for a third time while Dubois, is also looking to avenge his loss to Usyk in 2023 in a fight that saw Usyk get a controversial window of recovering when a body shot was declared a low blow.

Dubois is coming off a string of victories including a fifth round knockout over former heavyweight champ Anthony Joshua.

“I’m grateful to God for the opportunity to once again fight for the undisputed championship,” said Oleksandr Usyk. “Thank you, Daniel, for taking care of my IBF belt — now I want it back.”

“This is the fight I wanted and demanded and now I get my chance for revenge against Oleksandr Usyk,” said Dubois. “I should have won the first fight and was denied by the judgement of the referee, so I will make no mistake this time around in front of my people at the national stadium in my home city. I am a superior and more dangerous fighter now and Usyk will find this out for himself on July 19. I would like to thank my promoter Frank for making this happen for me and I intend to repay him by becoming the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world.”