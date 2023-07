The undercard for the Errol Spence-Terence Crawford fight will feature Isaac Cruz Giovanni Cabrera in a 12-round WBC and WBA Lightweight Title Eliminator in the co-main event and Jesus “Mono” Ramos takes on Spanish contender Sergio Garcia in a 12-round WBC Super Welterweight Title eliminator.

Heavyweight Gurgen Hovhannisyan will duel the power-punching Viktor Faust in a 10-round matchup.

Tickets are available via AXS.com for the July 29 Showtime PPV event live from Las Vegas, Nevada.