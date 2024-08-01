Undercard Announced For Ortiz-Bohachuk Vegas Battle Aug 10

The undercard has been announced for the super welterweight title tilt between Vergil Ortiz and Serhii Bohachuk at the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, Nevada.

WBC-ranked Charles “Bad News” Conwell (19-0, 14 KOs) is featured against Khiary Gray (18-6, 13 KOs) in a 10 round fight in the nights co-main event.

Kenneth “Bossman” Sims Jr. (20-2-1, 7 KOs) former Team USA member and ranked No.1 by the WBA, will glove up against Jesus “Ricky” Perez (25-5, 18 KOs).

IBF Flyweight World Champion Gabriela “Sweet Poison” Fundora (13-0, 6 KOs) will defend her world title against Daniela “La Leona” Asenjo (16-3-3, 2 KOs).

Former Team USA member Joel Iriarte (3-0, 3 KOs) faces Thomas Guillemette (8-1, 4 KOs) in the opening bout televised by DAZN.