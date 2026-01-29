Tyson Fury to come out of retirement

Former lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury (34-2-1, 24 KOs) is set to come out of retirement as confirmed by Turki Alashish, to face Arslanbek Makhmudov (21-2, 19 KOs) on April 11.

The fight will stream live on Netflix and marks the platform’s first live broadcast from the UK.

This will be Fury’s first fight in the UK since 2022 when he defeated Derek Chisora in defense of his WBC title and his first fight since his decision loss to Oleksandr Usyk in December 2024.

“Excited to be back. Heart’s always been and always will be in boxing. Someone go tell the king that the ace is back!” Fury said after the announcement.

The Ring will be promoting the fight and both venue and undercard will be revealed in the coming weeks.