Two Super Lightweight Title Bouts Added to Garcia-Barrios Vegas Fight

International Boxing Federation Super Lightweight champion Richardson Hitchins will defend his title against Golden Boy Promotions fighter Oscar Duarte in the co-main event heading into the Mario Barrios-Ryan Garcia clash for the WBC’s welterweight championship in Las Vegas, Nevada on February 21, 2026.

Hitchins (20-0, 8KO) will be making the third defense of the IBF title after winning the tile against Liam Paro in December 2024 via decision and a first defense decision win over former champion George Kambosos in June 2025.

Following his loss against Ryan Garcia in December 2023, Duarte (30-2-1, 23KO) is on a four fight win streak including an upset win over Kenneth Sims in Chicago in August 2025 which served as an IBF elimination bout.

Gary Antuanne Russell, (18-1, 17KO) will defend his WBA Super Lightweight belt on the undercard of the DAZN PPV event against Japan’s undefeated Andy Hiraoka (24-0, 19KO). Russell was last seen in a March 2025 bout defeating Jose Valenzuela via decision while Hiraoka was inactive in 2025 following a TKO won over Ismael Barroso in September 2024.

Garcia vs. Barrios takes place for the WBC Welterweight Championship on February 21, 2026 presented by Golden Boy Promotions and televised on DAZN PPV from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.