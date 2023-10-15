Tszyu retains WBO title against Mendoza

Photo: Zain Mohammed and Grant Trouville / No Limit Boxing

WBO junior middleweight titlist Tim Tszyu (24-0, 17 KOs) remained unbeaten on Saturday night with a decision win over Brian Mendoza at the Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre in Broadbeach, Queensland, Australia, as part of the Premier Boxing Champions event.

It was a dominating performance by Tszyu, who stalked Mendoza (22-3, 16 KOs) throughout the fight, despite being unable to put him away due to his tough and impressive chin.

Tszyu’s most punishing round was the fifth when he bruised up Mendoza’s right eye with stiff combinations, including an uppercut-left hook combination.

In the 10th and 11th rounds, Tszyu continue to put a beating on Mendoza, who simply would not go down but prompted the ringside physician to take a close look before the start of the final round.

Scores were 116-111, 116-112, and 117-111 for Tszyu.

“Charlo, where you at? Where you at buddy?” Tszyu said in the ring afterward. “He probably thinks in his delusional head that he’s going to beat me. Come get it. Come get it.”