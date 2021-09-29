Trainer Hill Confident in Fury Heading into Fury-Wilder III

Trainer Sugar Hill is stating Tyson Fury is looking strong and a knockout is expected when his fighter faces Deontay Wilder for the third time on October 9, 2021.

“Working with Tyson Fury is a lot like looking at myself in the mirror. We both have tremendous respect for each other. We both understand each other, we’ve grown a lot more closer.

“I’m expecting to see a full-out attack, throwing bombs, hurtful bombs, and showing his devastating knockout power,” said Hill ahead of the WBC title bout set for Las Vegas, Nevada.

Fury promoter Frank Warren is also confident in Fury heading into fight night.

“I have to say I have rarely seen Tyson look so well. He is in fantastic nick and a great frame of mind – all of which is bad news for Mr. Wilder.

“In the heavyweights, there is always a puncher’s chance, but even that will probably not be enough for Wilder because Tyson has taken his best shot before and got up all guns blazing.”