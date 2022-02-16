Torres Headlines ‘New Blood’ TBP Event Against Mino For WBC Regional Title

Lightweight contender Ruben ‘Ace’ Torres will once again headline a Thompson Boxing Promotions event this Friday.

Torres (17-0, 14KO) takes on Cristian Mino (20-4-2, 17KO) for the World Boxing Council Regional Title in what the Los Angeles native hopes to be another stepping stone on the way to his goal: a championship.

“A victory will get me one step closer to fighting in 10-round fights. I feel I’m ready to step up in competition and start my march up the rankings. A win will also help me get into bigger money fights,” said the Danny Zamora trained fighter.

“We have had a great camp, good sparring, and working with a great group of people in the L.A. area. I’m ready to go to the next level in my boxing career so the big key is focus and conditioning. It can be the small things that ruin a fighter at this level, and I’m trying to be fully invested without leaving no stone unturned.

My goal is to be a world champion, so my training camp is that of a world champion. All the hard work will pay off.”

Torres was last in the ring in December where he headlined another TBP show, registering three knockdowns and a fourth round TKO victory over Francisco Armenta.

Thompson Boxing Promotions, a Southern California based company, has produced multiple champions and regularly plays host to sold out crowds.

Tickets for ‘New Blood’ are $50, $75, and $100, are available for purchase by calling 714-935-0900, or online at ThompsonBoxing.com.

TBP will have weigh-in, fight nite and behind the scenes content available on their new Mobile App on Apple and Google.