Top Rank Hosts Zoom Conference With Tyson Fury One Week Out From Fury-Wilder III

Tyson Fury participated in a Zoom conference call hosted by Top Rank which also featured promoters Bob Arum and Frank Warren.

Fury was shirtless and relaxed while fielding questions from US and UK media, with Arum chiming in about his thoughts on Fury being unbeatable, and Fury struck home a telling point when asked how Wilder could do better in their rubber match. The duo fought to a draw in fight number one, and in the rematch Fury stopped Wilder via TKO.

“He hasn’t accepted defeat. In order to move on, you have to accept it, shake the other mans hand and press forward,” said Fury.

Arum was very direct in his assessment of Fury. “There is no heavyweight in the world that can beat Tyson Fury, period, end of story. No heavyweight in the world, now and in the near future.”

“I’m very excited. I’m looking forward to this fight. I’m very motivated, focused, and determined and I can’t wait for October 9. I wish it was this weekend. I have to wait one more week until I get these big hands on Wilder for a third time.”

Fury vs Wilder III takes place October 9, 2021 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada live on PPV.