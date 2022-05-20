Tickets on sale for Kyoguchi-Bermudez

Tickets are now on sale for the June 10 fight card headlined by the WBA junior flyweight clash between Hiroto Kyoguchi (15-0, 10 KOs) and Esteban Bermudez (14-3-2, 10 KOs), which takes place at the Domo Alcalde in Guadalajara, Mexico and streaming live on DAZN.

The Matchroom Boxing card also features WBA junior featherweight titlist Mayerlin Rivas defending her title against Isis Vargas Perez.

Also on the card is Jorge Castaneda taking on Eduardo Hernandez in a junior lightweight bout and Diego Pacheco facing Raul Ortega.

Tickets start at $150 Pesos and can be purchased via Stagefront.com.

