Tickets for Rodriguez-Rungvisai on sale May 13

Jesse Rodriguez (15-0, 10 KOs) is set to make the first defense of his WBC super flyweight title on June 25 against former champion Srisaket Sor Rungvisai at the Tech Port Center + Arena in San Antonio, Texas, and tickets will go on sale on Friday, May 13 beginning at 10 a.m. CDT via Etix.

Rodriguez earned the title with a unanimous decision win over Carlos Cuadras in February, coming in as a late replacement for Rungvisai (50-5-1, 43 KOs), who fell ill prior to the fight and pulled out.



“Fighting a guy like Rungvisai is going to bring me to a whole new level,” said Rodriguez. “He’s a great fighter but this is my time now. You have to take risks in this sport, that’s what special fighters do. They said it was a risk, me challenging for a world title fight on short notice and now they say it’s a risk, taking on a fighter like Rungvisai but this is what I want. These are the types of fights you need so you can be remembered by the fans long after your career is done.



“I am very excited for this opportunity to fight for the WBC World title,” said Rungvisai, who will try to win the WBC title for a third time. “I will be at my best to win the WBC world title and become the first three times WBC world champion in the history of Thailand. Thank you so much to Matchroom, DAZN, and the WBC for this opportunity.”

The card, which will stream live on DAZN, includes the WBC flyweight title match between Julio Cesar Martinez (18-2, 14 KOs) and McWilliams Arroyo (21-4, 16 KOs) in a highly-anticipated rematch, along with Murodjon Akhmadaliev (10-0, 7 KOs) defending his IBF and WBA super bantamweight titles against Ronny Rios (33-3, 16 KOs). Rios was set to challenge Akhmadaliev in November but was forced to withdraw after coming down with Covid.



The fourth fight on the main card will see welterweight Jessica McCaskill (11-2, 4 KOs)making the third defense of her undisputed crown against Alma Ibarra (10-1, 4 KOs).



“Everyone is coming for the throne and it’s my job to protect it,” said McCaskill.