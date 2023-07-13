Thompson Boxing Promotions ‘Path To Glory’ Series Ends

‘One Last Time’ on July 22, 2023 will close the show for Thompson Boxing Promotions ‘Path To Glory’ events, one of the preeminent and longest running fight series in the sport of boxing.

Following the passing of Kenneth Thompson, Thompson Boxing Promotions is stopping operations after two decades of producing prospects, contenders and eventual champions including Yhonny Perez, Chris Arreola, Josesito Lopez, Danny Roman and Timothy Bradley.

“We are deeply grateful to our loyal fans, who have been the driving force behind Thompson Boxing’s success over the years. Their unwavering support and passion for the sport have been truly inspiring. We also extend our heartfelt appreciation to all the fighters we have had the privilege to represent. It has been an honor to work with such exceptional talent for the past 23 years, and we take pride in the role we played in their careers,” said TBP general manager and matchmaker Alex Camponovo.

The monthly series served as a consistent night of fights in Southern California, with the fight cards taking place at the Doubletree Hotel in Ontario and the Omega Products International in Corona.

‘One Last Time’ will be televised on TBP’s YouTube page from the Doubletree Hotel in Ontario and is headlined by welterweight prospect Louie Lopez with the co main event to feature super featherweight George Acosta.

Doors open at 6:45 pm PT with the first fight starting at 8:00 pm PT. Tickets are priced $50, $75, $100, and $125.