Thompson Boxing Promotions Kicks off 2023 With ‘New Blood’ Series Tonite

George “El Yuyu” Acosta headlines the first ‘New Blood’ event as Thompson Boxing Promotions heads into 2023 with future contenders and top prospects in what should be a thrilling year of action packed bouts that are the regular for the Southern California boxing outfit.

Acosta, (13-1, 1 KO), hailing from nearby Whittier, will punch his way into the new year against opponent Marlin Sims in an eight round super featherweight contest at the Doubletree Hotel in Ontario, California.

“I’ve had a long training camp because we were scheduled to fight last year, but something happened, and the fight fell through. It’s fair to say I’m in the best shape of my career because I’ve been grinding in the gym for months now. I am following a strict diet, training hard and focused on adapting and growing as a fighter. This is as close to a perfect camp as I have had in my entire career. I learned a lot during this camp and I’m going to display all my tricks on fight night.”

As Acosta looks to push forward from the first loss of his career, TBP will make sure to highlight the first thrower as he works his way back into regional title fight status and beyond.

“I have been the main event a few times, but now to say and believe that I might be a main event fighter for a good portion of my immediate future is a level up in my career. Despite having a loss on my record, I have rebuilt from the ashes only to become stronger. Main event Thompson Boxing cards provide justification for why I am still working so hard day-in, and day-out, to try to be great in this sport.”

Beto Duran, Doug Fischer and Cynthia Conte will be handling mic duties, with the fifth card being sponsored by Hustler Casino in association with Thompson Building Materials.

Tickets are set at $50, $75, $100, and $125.

All Thompson Boxing fights, weigh-ins, and behind-the-scenes content are available via their new mobile app downloadable on Apple and Google.