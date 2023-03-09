Thompson Boxing Mourns Loss of Promoter and Honors Him with ‘Path To Glory’ Series

Thompson Boxing Promotions Path To Glory’ series returns tomorrow as Thompson Boxing Promotions touches down at the Doubletree Hotel in Ontario, California.

Contender Louis Lopez will headline against Angel Beltran in an 8-round welterweight match in the continuing of a series that has produced multiple champions in the sport of boxing.

Sadly, the event will memorialize promoter Kenneth Thompson. Thompson passed away last month.

“I know this will be a difficult time for my Thompson Boxing family since we lost Kenny,” said Louis Lopez. ”Yet I will be in the best shape of my life to put on a great show. Mr. Thompson was a wonderful man, and his legacy will live on through us fighters.”

General manager Alex Camponovo spoke of Thompson’s passing and carrying on with the PTG series. “It will be a difficult event to produce because we know Kenny will not be with us, nonetheless, he would have never wanted us to stop and dwell for long – he would want us to continue building on his 23-year old legacy. So all of us at Thompson Boxing will do this one with heavy hearts, but proud to have worked for a great man.”

“Path to Glory” will take place at the Doubletree Hotel in Ontario, CA on Friday, March 10th, 2022. Doors open at 6:00 pm PT, with a Tribute to Ken Thompson at 7:00 pm (promptly), followed by fights. Tickets priced $50, $75, $100, and $125 are available for purchase by calling 714-935-0900 or online at www.thompsonboxing.com