The Pacquiao’s Take Over Pechanga in Temecula on ESPN

Jimuel Pacquiao made his professional boxing debut in front of a sold out crowd at the Pechanga Resort and Casino in Temecula, California in an event televised by multiple ESPN outlets.

Pacquiao fought in front of his Hall of Fame father Manny Pacquiao in a spirited contest with Brendan Lally in which both fighters gave as much as they took in a four round action fight that was ultimately ruled a majority draw.

“Next time I fight, I’m going to push the pace much harder. I’m happy I was able to experience this. Fighting as an amateur is a different experience than fighting professionally. I only had ten amateur fights, so this was a huge step up,” said Pacquiao of his first 12 minutes of action as a fighter.

PACQUIAO PROUD OF SON IN DEBUT

“I’m very proud of my son. I always told Jimuel [Pacquiao] fighting is not easy and that you need to work hard. My plan is to have him fight on my undercard so I can train with him throughout the whole camp.”

“This is good for experience for Jimuel. It’s not the ideal outcome, but I know he can do better and he will do better.”

WASHINGTON NEW WBC USA FLYWEIGHT CHAMPION

In a special attraction title fight, Terry Washington extended his undefeated record to six bouts and earned the WBC USA Flyweight title with a workmanlike ten round unanimous decision win over Ricardo Astuvilca.

“I felt good out there. If I had two more rounds, I would have definitely gotten him out of there. He [Astuvilca] had a game plan that I didn’t think he would have. He was in survivor mode. He was trying to survive and not win, so I wasn’t able to catch him. He was running too much. It’s hard to knock out someone out when they are on their heels.”

Washington, (6-0, 5KO) will now be ranked by the WBC and looks to have a solid 2026 boxing campaign that could result in a world title shot.

MAIN EVENT WIN FOR LORENZANA

Lazaro Lorenzana won the WBC Regional Middleweight Championship with a ten round decision over opponent Luis Arias.

Lorenzana, (19-0, 13 KOs) beat a rugged veteran in Arias and leans on his experience being in fight camps with legends of the sport.

“I’ve been in training camp with plenty of legends including Pacquiao, Canelo, and Margarito. I’m surrounded by greatness, and I use that to my advantage in every outing. “