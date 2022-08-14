Teofimo Lopez stops Pedro Campa in return bout

Photo: Mikey Williams / Top Rank

After a a 9-month layoff, former lightweight champ Teofimo Lopez (17-1, 13 KOs) moved up in weight to the junior welterweight division and scored a seventh-round stoppage of Pedro Campa (34-2-1, 23 KOs) at Resorts World Las Vegas on Saturday night.

Teofimo Lopez looked sharp in the first round; throwing combinations and landing his left hook while demonstrating his superior speed.

In the second, Campa applied consistent pressure, and while Lopez continued landing power punches, Campa connected with a few clean shots to even things up.

In the third, Lopez stunned Campa midway through with an overhand right but Campa managed to stay on his feet.

Finally in the early moments of the seventh, Lopez connected with a short left hook that sent Campa to the canvas. While Campa got to his feet, he never truly recovered and Lopez stepped on the gas with sharp combinations that started to bust him up, prompting referee Tony Weeks to finally waive it off.