Teofimo Lopez returns on February 8

Junior welterweight champ Teofimo Lopez (19-1, 13 KOs) is set to return to action on February 8 to defend his WBO title against Jamaine Ortiz (17-1-1, 8 KOs) at the Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.

The fight will headline an ESPN double-header that also includes a 10-round lightweight bout between Keyshawn Davis and Jose Pedraza, airing live at 10:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. PT. ESPN+ will also include preliminary bouts.

Tickets to the Top Rank card go on sale this Friday, Jan 5 via AXS.com.



Lopez-Ortiz and Davis-Pedraza will be broadcast live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+ at 10:30 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. PT.



“February 8 at Mandalay Bay, ‘The Takeover’ will entertain inside that squared circle as only I can! To the boxing fans around the world, I look to not only dominate and break down Jamaine Ortiz, but to do it in such a fashion that my division will be put on alert,” said Lopez.