TBP 20th Anniversary Kicks off Feb 21, 2020

Thompson Boxing Promotions kicks off their 20th year next week with an event topped by lightweight prospect Ruben Torres from the Doubletree Hotel in Ontario, California.

Torres, (11-0, 9KO) will headline the ‘Path to Glory’ series against Gabino Cota in a six bout fight card which will be streamed via TBP’s Facebook page, YouTube Channel and ThompsonBoxing.com on February 21, 2020.

“This is such a great opportunity for me… I’m comfortable and happy with my promoter, they are allowing me to elevate my game and are putting me in a great position along with my trainer/manager Danny Zamora. On February 21st, I will look to put on another great performance and like always, fans can expect to see my hands flying,” said Torres, who hails from South Central, Los Angeles and is headlining for TBP for the third straight time.

Undercard bouts feature Saul Sanchez against Victor Trejo in a bantamweight shootout. Cathedral City’s Jose Sanchez takes on Cristian Arredondo in a six round featherweight matchup.

Super welterweight Richard Brewart of Rancho Cucamonga will face Juan Jose Riveria and the opening fight of the nite pits bantamweight Ivan Zarate against Ulises Gabriel.

Tickets for “Path To Glory” are priced at $40, $60, & $100, and are available for purchase by calling 714-935-0900, or online at ThompsonBoxing.com.