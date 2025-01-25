Connect with us

Super Middleweight Priest Elevates From Prospect To Contender in Golden Boy Fight Night Main Event

Kansas City’s Eric Priest was belted as the new WBA Continental North America Super Middleweight Titleholder on January 25, 2025 following a workmanlike effort over solid opponent Tyler Howard at the Commerce Casino & Hotel in the city of Commerce, California.

“I felt great in there. Howard is a tough opponent; that’s why they call him Hercules,” said Eric Priest. “I rate my performance a B+ because there is always room for improvement. I trust in Oscar and Eric for the next step in my career, and I’ll follow their direction. I felt like I was in my groove inside the ring; everything that I had practiced in the gym came through naturally.”

It was Priests first headlining event as the Golden Boy Promotions fighter was featured live on DAZN. Priest, (15-0, 8 KOs) fought behind a solid jab and worked his way to a unanimous decision win at 100-90 in an event that was dedicated to the Los Angeles Fire Department. All ticket proceeds were donated to the LAFD.

Hawaiis Jordan “The Patriot” Panthen engaged in a rock em sock ‘em fight against DeAundre “Dixianimal” Pettus. The 10 round middleweight fight was full of action, with Panthen (11-0, 10 KOs) getting the decision at 98-92, 100-90, and 97-93.

Photos: Chris Suchánek

